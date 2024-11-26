Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Protests Arrest Of Priest In Bangladesh

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said Chinmoy Krishna Das is "standing up for people's rights",

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today spoke up in support of the Hindu religious leader arrested in Bangladesh, questioning "What kind of justice targets one who stands with the affected people".

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh, was arrested in Dhaka on Monday after protests by the Hindu community in Rangpur, demanding stronger legal protections for minority groups. He has been accused of sedition and was denied bail by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

Bangladesh has seen widespread political violence and protests over minority rights since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a video statement today, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "The treatment meted out to the minorities of Bangaldesh is extremely painful. It is a religious leader's duty to stand with the affected people. Human rights are being violated today, and what kind of justice targets a person standing with the affected?"

The priest, he added, is "standing up for people's rights",

"He did not use guns, he did not hurt anyone. He is giving courage to people who are fearful and helpless. This is the duty of any religious leader. He is just doing his job. He is protesting peacefully, which is the right of every citizen," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar added, appealing to Muhammad Yunus, Chief advisor to Bangladesh's caretaker government to release him.

India has condemned the arrest and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said there are documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of deities and temples in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the ministry statement read.