Video By Flyer As SpiceJet Blames 'Attempted Ransomware Attack' For Delays

Several passengers have tweeted that they are still stuck. (Representational)

Several SpiceJet flights were delayed and hundreds of passengers stranded at various airports this morning. The air carrier blamed an "attempted ransomware attack" for the delays as passengers took to social media to blast it for the poor service.

While the SpiceJet statement said its IT team has "rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now", several passengers tweeted that they are still stuck and there is no communication from the airline on when they will take off.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the air carrier tweeted this morning.