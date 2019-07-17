SpiceJet Plane Hits Snag After Take-Off From Tirupati Airport, Turns Back

The technical snag-hit SpiceJet plane landed safely at Tirupati airport (File)

A SpiceJet plane that had just taken off from Tirupati airport had to turn around and make an emergency landing after the pilot detected a technical snag, news agency ANI reported.

The plane carrying 40 passengers was flying from Hyderabad to Renigunta International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. It landed safely, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

