SpiceJet Flights Cut By 50%: 5 Observations By Aviation Watchdog

On a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.

Financial assessment of the airline revealed that it is operating on cash and carry and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis leading to the shortage of spares.

For continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks.

Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the number of departures approved during this period, shall be subjected to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.