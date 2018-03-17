'Spend 100 Hours Annually With Students': PM Modi Urges Scientists In Imphal PM Modi also said that the time is ripe to redefine 'R&D' as "research for the development" of the nation

Imphal: India has to be future ready was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice during an annual science event in Imphal. He urged scientists to take India to a new industrial revolution and "aim to be among the top 10 countries in the Global Innovation Index by 2030".



At the inaugural session of the Indian Science Congress in Imphal, PM Modi also requested scientists to spend at least 100 hours every year with 100 students. He said, "Imagine how many scientists we can nurture this way!"



"It will also excite and attract our young minds to careers in science. We have to throw open our national institutions and laboratories to our children. I call upon scientists to develop an appropriate mechanism for interaction with school-going children," he added.



About 5,000 delegates attended the inauguration of the Science Congress that kicked off with the theme, "Reaching the Unreached through Science and Technology", but only 300-400 scientists were able to make it for the event as Imphal was remote and had poor connectivity, said Achyuta Samanta, General President of the Science Congress.



PM Modi also said that the time is ripe to redefine 'R&D' as "research for the development" of the nation. Science is a means to make a difference in the lives of others, he said and added, time is ripe to commit ourselves to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for 125 crore Indians, through the power as well as potential of science and technology.



PM Modi wants India to be future ready in implementing technologies vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation. Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, healthcare, and banking to our citizens, he said.



India should become a major player in developing technologies, devices, standards and manufacturing for 5-G broadband tele-communication networks by 2020. Together with Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning and cyber-physical systems, effective communication will be a major ingredient in our success in smart manufacturing, smart cities, and Industry 4.0.



PM Modi asked scientists if they can adopt 3D printing technology to help provide homes to crores of Indians. "Our rivers are polluted and it requires your innovative ideas and new technologies to clean them. We need a multi-pronged approach including efficient solar and wind power, energy storage and electric mobility solutions, clean cooking, conversion of coal to clean fuels like methanol, cleaner power from coal, smart grids, micro-grids and bio-fuels," he said.



