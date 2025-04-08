Speeding Mercedes Crashes Into Tree In Noida As Driver Loses Control

A Mercedes car collided into a tree and pole in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, leaving the driver seriously injured.

The incident was reported around 3 am in Sector 29, when the speeding car climbed onto the footpath and hit an electric pole. The impact of the collision was such that a tree broke and fell on the car. Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the car

Police rushed to the spot and took the driver to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

The accident adds to a series of similar crashes involving luxury cars. Last month, a Lamborghini Huracan hit two labourers in Noida while a speeding Porsche Cayenne car allegedly crashed into two scooters in Chandigarh, killing one man and injuring two women.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old law student from Prayagraj, crashed a Volkswagen Virtus sedan he was driving into three vehicles in Gujarat's Vadodara, resulting in the death of one woman.

A video of the accused's disturbing reaction had gone viral in which the accused, dressed in a black T-shirt, repeatedly shouted, "Another round, another round!" and "Om Namah Shivay!" (a religious chant). He was arrested a day later and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.