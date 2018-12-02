Speed Of Trains To Shimla, Pathankot May Soon Be Increased

The speed of the trains on these tracks would be soon increased from 25 kmph to 35 kmph.

Speed of trains on the British-era Shimla-Kalka and Pathankot-Jogindernagar routes may soon be increased from the existing 25 kmph to 35kmph.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has assured Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of increasing the speed of trains on these routes, an official spokesperson said.

The issue was raised by the chief minister during a meeting with Mr Goyal.

The union minister has assured Mr Thakur that the speed of the trains on these tracks would be soon increased from 25 kmph to 35 kmph and efforts would be made to further increase it to up to 50 kmph, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister has requested the union minister to build a commercial complex-cum-multi-storey car parking on the land owned by the railways near the old bus stand, Shimla, so that this could be used by the tourists as well as locals, the spokesperson said.

On this, Mr Goyal assured him that efforts would be made to construct commercial complex-cum-parking space near old bus stand at Shimla.

The Chief Minister also urged Mr Goyal to speed up the work on Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri railway line.