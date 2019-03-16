Special Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists Outside Her House In J&K's Shopian

The SPO was rushed to a local hospital in the district, where she died

A Special Police Officer was shot dead by terrorists outside her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today.

SPO Khushboo Jan was fired upon around 2.40 pm in the district's Vehil village, about 60 kilometres south of Srinagar.

She was rushed to a local hospital in the district, where she died.

"She sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act & stand by her family at this critical juncture," said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt has been launched for the attackers.

SPOs are engaged by the state police on fixed monthly remuneration to fight terrorism in the state. They are neither given training to handle firearms nor are weapons issued to them.

The SPOs represent the lowest rung of police officials below the state constabulary that is adequately trained to handle weapons and are also issued service weapons.

With inputs from IANS



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.