2 Special Investigation Teams Formed To Probe Delhi Clashes

Violence in parts of Delhi since Sunday that has left over 38 dead and over 200 injured

Two Special Investigation Team's (SIT) have been formed to investigate the rampant violence in parts of Delhi over the contentious citizenship law since Sunday that has left over 38 dead and over 200 injured.

The SIT's will be lead by two Deputy Commissioners who, with their teams, will investigate the relentless violence that has consumed northeast Delhi for five days now. Unruly mobs armed with sticks, stones and guns have been roaming the streets defying police orders vandalising property and attacking residents of the area.

Over 130 people have been arrested so far and 48 FIRs filed in connection with the violence, which Delhi police say, is now under control. Delhi police, which reports to the Home Ministry, has come under severe criticism for delay in action in filing FIRs was also hauled up by the High Court.

Alleging a large-scale conspiracy behind the violence, police sources said over 50 mobile phones seized from the accused indicated both groups of rioters may have used WhatsApp to incite violence and organise themselves.

The violence, which has left several neighbourhoods looking like war zones, also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams for four days in the northeast and other affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood". Home Minister Amit Shah, under fire for failure to control the violence, has held multiple review meetings. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also issued a call for peace on Wednesday.