Special Dance Tribute To Netaji Ahead Of Republic Day With 1,200 Performers

As part of the Republic Day 2023 celebrations and for marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, over 1,200 performers will take part in the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance performances in the national capital on January 23-24, the Ministry of Defence informed on Tuesday.

"Themed as Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance, this event is aimed at throwing light on the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to our freedom struggle," the ministry stated.

The Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance performances are being showcased under the banner Adi-Shaurya: Parv Parakram Ka, in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 23-24.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency.

The initial practice sessions for the event began on January 10 and the reverberations of the military drums and trumpets have set the stage for the traditional dance performances to blend in representing our country's unique cultural trends and fostering the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat".

According to the release, over 1,200 performers are fine-tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with each group enlivening a slice of India with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments, and rhythmic dance beats.

The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada. These events and groups are coordinated by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Indian Army is presenting its prowess in the event through Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts, the release stated.

The grand finale will also showcase a performance by famous Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher.

"People interested to witness the show live at JLN stadium may do so by booking their free tickets through www.bookmyshow.com," the release stated.

