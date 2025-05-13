"Speak Marathi Or Won't Pay": Mumbai Couple Harasses Pizza Delivery Agent

For this Mumbai couple, the pizza was not enough, they also wanted the person delivering it to be able to speak to them in Marathi, a detail that they failed to mention when they placed the order, fanning the Hindi-Marathi language row.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported from Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai.

Speak Marathi or no money was the message when the delivery agent, Rohit Lavere, landed at their door.

"Jabardasti hai Marathi bolne ka, par kyun (Is there a compulsion to speak in Marathi? But why?)," asked the man from Domino's, a popular pizza restaurant chain.

"Hai yahan pe aise hi (Yes, this is how it is here)," the woman shot back, an iron grille door separating the two.

"Kaun bola aise (Who has said this)," the man demanded to know.

"Nahi aata toh phir nahi order karne ka na. Nahi dena hai na paisa, haan thek hai, theek hai (If that was your precondition, then you should not have ordered. You don't want to pay, isn't it)," the delivery agent said, filming the conversation between the two.

"Mera video nahi nikalne ka, main tumhara video nikal sakti hoon (You cannot record me, while I can)," said the woman, prompting a sharp response from the delivery agent.

"Ye kaun sa jabardasti hai (What kind of compulsion is this)," he asked.

At this point, the man next to the woman decided to shut the door, when she intervened and started recording the whole thing.

"Dikhao na order kharab hai toh dikhao (Show me if the food you have ordered is bad)," he demanded to know.

The delivery agent had to return without the money. The company involved is yet to respond.