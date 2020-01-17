Speak 10 Sentences On Citizenship Act, BJP's JP Nadda Dares Rahul Gandhi

I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA, BJP working president JP Nadda said.

BJP working president JP Nadda has once again dared Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the senior Congress leader has no knowledge and understanding of the amended law.

"The Congress is opposing CAA. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is unfortunate for the country that some people without knowing or understanding anything mislead people," JP Nadda was quoted as saying by the BJP in a tweet.

The BJP working chief said at an event in Delhi that the CAA is for minorities who had faced religious persecution in neighbouring countries for years and had taken shelter in India.

Mr Nadda said that those opposing the Citizenship Act were essentially "weakening" the country, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this month, Mr Nadda had challenged Mr Gandhi to describe the Citizenship Act in 10 lines and then describe his opposition to the CAA in two lines.

Since the citizenship law was passed last month, protests against it have been sweeping the country. In many places, it turned ugly with clashes with the police, arson and vandalism. 25 people have died, many of them in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress Working Committee or CWC - the top decision-making body of the party - had recently passed a resolution against the citizenship law. "The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines," Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

With inputs from PTI