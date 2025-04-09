Sparks, Smoke, Panic: Power Chaos In Karnataka Village Damages 100 Homes

A sudden electrical malfunction triggered a cascading series of fires, panic, and destruction in the quiet hamlet of Jalibenchi in Karnataka's Yadgir district. The incident, which occurred late last night, saw nearly a hundred homes affected, leaving behind a trail of charred appliances and injured residents.

Several videos of the terrifying incident have since gone viral, capturing dramatic visuals of sparks leaping from electric poles, smoke rising from rooftops, and scorched interiors of homes. Footage from inside the affected houses shows extensive damage - burnt switchboards, charred batteries, blackened fan blades, and destroyed household appliances like televisions and refrigerators.

Two people were reported injured in the incident, although their conditions remain stable. Emergency services were quick to respond, and fire risks were eventually brought under control.

Initial probe suggests the incident was caused by sudden gusty winds that swept through the region. These strong winds may have caused aging electric wires to come into contact with each other, resulting in short circuits and subsequent fires. However, the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

Officials from the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), the regional power utility, visited the village. Restoration efforts are currently underway, with teams working to repair damaged lines and restore power to the affected homes.

Locals allege that the wiring in Jalibenchi is dangerously outdated, with some electric lines believed to be several decades old.