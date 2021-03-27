South Korean Defence Minister Witnesses Exercise By Indian Army Paratroopers

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook witnessed a defence exercise by Indian Army paratroopers

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook witnessed a defence exercise by the Indian Army's paratroopers in Agra this morning. Mr Wook began his three-day visit to India on Thursday with a focus on boosting bilateral defence and military cooperation.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane also observed the exercise, which went on for around half hour.

Twenty five paratroopers showed combat free fall, wherein they were dropped from an aircraft at the height of around 12,000 feet.

Later, around 80 paratroopers showed static line jump, wherein they were dropped from an aircraft at the height of around 1,250 feet. Military equipment was also dropped from the aircraft.

A total of 650 soldiers were involved in the exercise.

Mr Wook then visited Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital, which provided medical aid to UN and South Korean personnel during the Korean War of 1950s.

South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India.

In 2019, the two countries finalised a road map for cooperation in joint production of various land and naval system.

On Friday, an Indo-Korean friendship park was jointly inaugurated by Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Suh Wook at Delhi cantonment.

The park has been built to commemorate the contribution of Indian peacekeeping force during the Korean war of 1950-53.

Suh Wook has held wide-ranging talks with Rajnath Singh on strengthening India-South Korea defence ties.



