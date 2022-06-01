Sourav Ganguly's Cryptic Tweet On New 'Chapter Of His Life'

The cryptic tweet triggered massive speculation that Sourav Ganguly, 49, is joining politics.

Sourav Ganguly today said he was "planning to start something to help people" in a bombshell Twitter post on a new "chapter of his life" that many interpreted as politics.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said Sourav Ganguly.

The cryptic tweet triggered massive speculation that Sourav Ganguly, 49, is joining politics. He has been the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India since 2019.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," wrote the cricket legend.

Responding to questions, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI: "Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI."

Last month, Sourav Ganguly had hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Bengal. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya were also present at the dinner that fed wild speculation about "Dada" finally taking the plunge.

As leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress telegraphed their resentment at the dinner meeting, Sourav Ganguly spoke about his close ties with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also praised other Trinamool leaders. "Our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me. I had approached her to help up this institute," he told reporters.

He also dismissed speculation about joining the BJP. "Speculation is rife... but I have known him (Amit Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that," he said.

Sourav Ganguly, one of Bengal's most popular personalities, has eluded both parties so far and is seen as a prize catch.