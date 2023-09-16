Sourav Ganguly To Set Up Steel Factory In West Bengal

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to don the hat of an industrialist by starting a steel factory at Salboni in Paschim Medinipur of West Bengal.

Mr Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months.

"I just take this opportunity to thank the chief minister as we are starting to build a third steel plant in Bengal. A lot of us believe that I only played the sport. But we started a small steel plant in 2007, and in five to six months, we will start building our new steel plant in Medinipore," Mr Ganguly said.

Addressing the 'Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)' in Madrid on Thursday, Mr Ganguly went on to state that in another year's time, he would be able to complete the state-of-the-art facility.

"I must tell you this is from practical experience and not because I am with the chief minister, the entire process just took four to five months to complete," he said.

The former BCCI president referred to his family business started by his grandfather some 50-55 years ago and how supportive the state government was at that time.

"This state has always invited the rest of the world for business. That is why the CM is in this country today. It is very clear that the government wants to work for the development of the state and the youth," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)