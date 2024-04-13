5 Facts About Naman Mathur, Gamer 'Mortal' Who Met PM Modi

He was the winner of the 2022 Battleground Mobile Pro Series season 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met notable gaming personalities such as 'Mortal', 'Thug', 'Payal', 'Mythpat' and 'Gamerfleet'. They spoke about India's esports potential. Prime Minister Modi shared his perspective on India's gaming landscape, and the significance of technology and digital platforms.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the Prime Minister discussed the "new developments" in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

Here are five facts about Mortal you didn't know:

1. Beginning as a casual gamer with the likes of Call of Duty and FIFA, Mortal's gaming journey rose after his expertise in PUBG Mobile, gaining a reputation in the Indian gaming community.

2. He was the winner of the 2022 Battleground Mobile Pro Series season 1 and the co-founder of S8UL Sports, a gaming organisation dedicated to promoting esports in India.

3. Currently, he stands with 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

4. In 2018, he formed Team Soul with Yash 'VipeR' Soni, Harpreet 'Ronak' Singh and Mohammad Owais Lakhani, participating in various eSports tournaments.

5. The character ID of Soul Mortal in PUBG Mobile is 590211476 and his net worth is estimated to be over Rs 16 crore.