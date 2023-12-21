'Soul, Idea Of New Criminal Bills Purely Bharatiya': Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the soul, body, and idea of the new three criminal laws are pure 'Bharatiya'.

Speaking on the debate in Rajya Sabha over three bills seeking to replace the IPC, CrPc, and Evidence Act, Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said, "We had said that the process of justice will be speeded up, the laws will be simplified, and that the laws will be Bharatiya. Soul, body, and idea of the new three criminal laws are pure Bharatiya."

He also said that the implementation of the three bills seeking to replace the IPC, CrPc, and Evidence Act will ensure an end to the "tareekh pe tareekh" era.

He further said that the motive of these three bills is not to punish but to give justice.

"The motive of the three bills is not to punish but to give justice. After 75 years of independence, the Modi government has tried to introduce changes and reform the colonial laws. Since 2019, consultations and discussions have been going on over these three bills," Amit Shah said.

Stating that IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act were brought by the Britishers to protect their rule, Amit Shah said,"Their aim was to penalise the citizens and not protect them against injustice. Even with magnifying classes, we could not find how an oppressed person would find justice or how a citizen of India would feel secure in those laws."

The Home Minister also said that after the complete implementation of the bills, the whole process of filing an FIR to the judgment will become online.

"India will be a country where the maximum usage of technology will be done under the criminal justice system," Amit Shah said.

Earlier, the three momentous bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act were passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the debate on the three bills and said the legislation are in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.

