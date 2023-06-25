Manipur Peace Deal-Linked Insurgents Headcount Continues Amid Kuki Rally Row

The camp of an insurgent group that signed 'suspension of operations' (SoO) in Manipur's Chongkhawzao

The counting of Kuki insurgents and their weapons in Manipur under the 'Suspension of Operations' (SoO) agreement has gained momentum amid the simmering ethnic violence in the northeast state, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

Over 25 Kuki insurgent groups have signed the SoO agreement, under which they are to be confined to designated camps identified by the government and the weapons kept in locked storage, regularly monitored.

The army earlier this month had said they have been conducting surprise checks at SoO camps.

"We have asked for additional forces as due to the law and order situation, some troops have been diverted to that front. But now we are again focussing on accounting of cadre and weapons in SoO camps," a senior officer involved in the process in Manipur told NDTV on phone today.

The counting of SoO-linked insurgents continues amid concerns over a "silent march" yesterday in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district, where violence erupted on May 3 after a similar rally.

Visuals of yesterday's rally held in remembrance of Kukis who died in the ethnic clashes with the valley-majority Meiteis was led by armed men with their faces painted in the colours of the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), an insurgent group.

The rally also included people in camouflage combat uniforms and tactical vests with pockets to hold ammunition. Questions have been raised over the possibly destabilising optics of the rally and the SoO agreement at a time when the authorities are trying hard to bring normalcy to Manipur.

A "silent march" by Kukis in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday

According to the centre, despite some 36,000 security personnel and 40 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers being deployed in Manipur's districts, protests have not stopped.

"Many groups are carrying out show of strength on the streets. Quite often they lead to law and order issues," the senior officer told NDTV.

Amid the army's area-domination operations in Manipur, the Home Ministry, too, has been working actively to bring normalcy in the state, with the ministry's officers and paramilitary forces under it successful in controlling several situations from deteriorating, people familiar with the matter said. The Home Ministry has administrative control of the Assam Rifles, which is operating in Manipur, while the army holds operational control.

Sources said a major challenge in Manipur is that there are too many groups protesting on the streets and each has a list of demands. Officials on the field told NDTV it is becoming increasingly difficult to negotiate with them.

"There is no leadership in groups. There are so many village defence committees, student unions at so many levels. Who do you speak to? Who do you negotiate with?" an officer on the ground told NDTV on phone.

The officer said the security forces are focusing more on humanitarian operations and area-domination patrols.

"There is no AFSPA at areas that come under 19 police stations. These are all city-centric police stations and a majority of the population lives under their jurisdiction," the officer said, referring to the removal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act from some areas of Manipur. This law gives immunity to security forces from being prosecuted in a civil court.

Ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3. Normalcy is yet to return to the state.

The Home Ministry has said the situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal. There has been no casualty in sporadic violence Since June 13 and some 1,800 looted weapons have been returned.

"More than 5,000 different types of weapons were looted. So far, not even half has been returned. That is one of the major causes of worry for the administration," another officer who is on the ground told NDTV.

"The Manipur problem is rooted in many historic factors, which led to the flare-up of the present violence. At the all-party meet, many useful suggestions were given by political parties. Home Minister Amit Shah listened to them and assured the government will take every possible step to solve the Manipur problem," a senior Home Ministry officer who attended the meeting said.

Manipur is still on the boil since ethnic violence broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe. The Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category led to protests by the Kukis, which spiralled into violence.

Over 100 people have died. Both communities continue to accuse each other of atrocities. Internet has been snapped in the state since May 3.