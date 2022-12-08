Sonia Gandhi To Meet All Congress MPs At 10:15 am In Parliament

In Himachal, the Congress hopes for enough seats to stake a claim to power.

Sonia Gandhi will meet with Congress MPs at parliament today, on a day election results will be announced in two big BJP-ruled states, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The former Congress president, who continues to lead the Congress parliamentary party, will meet with her party MPs at 10.15 am to discuss strategy for the winter session, which began yesterday.

Exit polls have predicted a big victory for the BJP in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, where the party has been in power for 27 years. The BJP is also set to win Himachal Pradesh, despite anti-incumbency, but with a narrow margin.

The Congress is predicted to slip further in Gujarat, where Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mounted an aggressive campaign to unseat the BJP, pitching itself as the main rival to the ruling party.

