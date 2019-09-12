'Not Enough To Be Aggressive On Social Media': Sonia Gandhi To Congress

Sonia Gandhi was appointed interim Congress president last month.

Barely a month after being named the Congress's interim president, Sonia Gandhi today chalked out a roadmap for taking on the BJP amid what she called a "peril" of democracy. Accusing the BJP of "misusing" the mandate it received, Sonia Gandhi said it is "not enough to be active and aggressive on the social media... far more important is to go to the people directly".

"Democracy has never been at greater peril than it is now," Sonia Gandhi said at an internal meeting of the party. "As I said a few weeks back, the mandate of 2019 is now being mis-used and abused in a most dangerous fashion," she added.

The Congress, she said, must "stand up fearlessly to fight on the streets, fight in villages, towns and cities". The party, she said, must have a concrete agitational agenda on issues of pressing concern to the people-whether they be economic or social.

The Congress, party leaders said, will begin a membership drive and there will be a house to house campaign. A large scale padyatra will be held on October 2.

