'Give Security, Prevent Attack On Gurdwara': Sonia Gandhi On Pak Incident

Government should also press for immediate registration of case, Sonia Gandhi said (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the "unwarranted and unprovoked" mob attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara - one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the world - and has asked the centre to take up the issue with Pakistan and ensure safety of pilgrims.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by an unruly mob of miscreants," a Congress statement read.

"Expressing dismay and concern on the safety of Sikh pilgrims and the employees, she called upon the Government of India to immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks. Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits," it added.

Hundreds of people on Friday surrounded the shrine and shouted slogans; they also threw stones at the gurdwara.

India has strongly condemned the incident and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of its Sikh population.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday cited the attack in Pakistan as an example of the atrocities that minorities in the country are subjected to, and asked those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to reconsider their stance. "This was a wanton act of vandalism, stone-pelting and desecration against one of the holiest Sikh shrines in the world..." he said.

The opposition has also come out strongly against the Pakistan authorities for failing to prevent the attack.

"The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age-old poison that knows no borders. Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Workers and leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee that oversees gurdwara affairs also participated in the protest. Group of Congress and BJP workers that tried to reach the high commission were stopped by the police.

Pakistan has denied that the historic Gurdwara was desecrated.