Sonia Gandhi Restructures Kerala Congress Party

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday restructured the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee by approving its list of office-bearers comprising 12 vice presidents and 34 general secretaries.

The Kerala Congress is headed by former MP and senior party leader Mullapally Ramachandran.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of PCC office bearers of Kerala with immediate effect. Remaining posts like AICC Secretaries and Executive Committee will be announced before February 10," an official statement from the party said.

Among the new vice presidents appointed by the party are - PC Vishnunath, Sooranad Rajasekharan, Joseph Vazhackan, KP Dhanapalan, KC Rosakutty, Padmaja Venugopal, Mohan Shankar, CP Muhammed, Manvila Radhakrishnan, T Siddique, Saratchandra Prasad and Ezhukone Narayanan.

Among the 34 new general secretaries appointed are A Palode Ravi, AA Shukoor, K Surendran, Thampanoor Ravi, Sajeev Joseph, Koshy M Koshy, PM Niyas, Pazhakulam Madhu, N Subramanian, Jaisan Joseph, K Sivadasan Nair, Sajeev Maroli, KP Anilkumar, A Thankappan, Abdul Muthalib, VA Kareem, Roy K Paulose, TM Zakir Hussain and G Rathikumar.

Manacad Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, C R Mahesh, D Sugathan, M Murali, C Chandran, Tomy Kallani, Johnson Abraham, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, K Praveen Kumar, Jyothikumar Chamakala, MMNazeer, D Sona, OAbdul Rehman Kutty and Shanawaz Khan have also been appointed as the new general secretaries of the Kerala PCC.

Party leader KK Kochumuhammed has been appointed as KPCC treasurer.