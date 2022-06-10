Sonia Gandhi, Recovering From Covid, Gets New Date By Probe Agency

Sonia Gandhi, recovering from Covid, has been given a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate or ED on June 23 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Mrs Gandhi had to skip earlier summons after she tested positive for Covid on June 2.

Rahul Gandhi, Mrs Gandhi's son, will also appear before the agency, which probes financial crimes, on June 13 in the same case. The party plans to take out a march to the ED office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in a show of support for Mr Gandhi when he appears before the agency.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The case only involved the conversion of debt into equity to pay off dues like salaries, the Congress said, accusing the government of trying to deflect attention from "real issues" like inflation.

Earlier, the central probe agency questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said.