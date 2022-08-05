Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Join Congress's 'In Black' Protest Outside Parliament

Congress MPs today wore black to Parliament to protest against the rising prices and unemployment. The party leaders will today march to the President and Prime Minister's house to protest against the rising prices.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned as Congress members created an uproar over alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

When the Upper House assembled for the morning session, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu proceeded with the scheduled business of laying of the listed papers on the table, but had to adjourn the House within a few minutes.

More than 10 Congress members trooped into the Well of the House, protesting against the alleged misuse of central probe agencies.