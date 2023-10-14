Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Arrive In Chennai To Attend DMK Women Conference

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were received by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at the airport.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived in Chennai to attend the DMK Women's Rights Conference on Saturday.

They were received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and T R Balu at the airport.

A large number of Congress workers gave a rousing welcome to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The conference, which will be chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, will press the central government for the immediate implementation of a 33 per cent reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday inspected the Nandanam YMCA ground, the venue of the conference, in Chennai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi invited prominent female leaders from across India to participate in the conference.

Accepting the invitation, former president of the All India Congress Party Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Meghbooba Mufti, women leaders of the parties included in the INDIA Alliance, are going to attend the conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)