'Sagacious Leadership': Sonia Gandhi Praises Manmohan Singh On Birthday

A host of leaders including former President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wished Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh. Not only a stalwart economist who shaped the economic landscape of India, you have been my prime minister, a longtime colleague and above all, a close friend," Mr Mukherjee said in a tweet.

"May you have a long and healthy life and many more years in service of the nation," he added.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi praised Dr Singh for his "sagacious leadership".

"Singh's sagacious leadership ensured that India takes a determined leap forward, even during trying times. Present-day rulers across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom," Ms Gandhi said in a statement issued by the Congress on its official Twitter handle.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi shares her greetings to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayDrSinghpic.twitter.com/XkbOFYbCp5 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a week-long visit to the United States, was among the first to wish Mr Singh. "Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders, is credited for ushering in sweeping reforms in 1991.

He was the country's Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014.

The Congress tweeted a video from its official handle, highlighting Dr Singh's career.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared the video to wish the former prime minister.

"On his birthday, let us acknowledge Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's selfless service, dedication and incredible contribution to the cause of nation-building. My best wishes to him on his birthday. I pray for his good health and happiness in the years to come," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Singh was born in 1932 in Gah in the Punjab province of undivided India.

