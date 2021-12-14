Sonia Gandhi Holds Opposition Meet, No Invite To Mamata Banerjee's Party

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is meeting the leaders of opposition parties including Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, DMK and Shiv Sena leaders for a strategy session on the suspension of 12 MPs of the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said Sharad Pawar, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, TR Balu, Sitaram Yechury, Farooq Abdullah are attending the meeting, where Rahul Gandhi is also present.

The leaders have decided to ask Sharad Pawar to speak with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to find a way forward on the issue, sources said.