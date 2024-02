Sonia Gandhi, Congress parliamentary party chairperson, today filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. She filed her nomination from Jaipur, and was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The former Congress president will represent Congress from Rajasthan in the upper House of Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP.