Sonia Gandhi Chairs Congress Parliamentary Strategy Meeting On Delhi Violence

The meet at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence was attended by senior Congress members (File)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday chaired the party's parliamentary strategy meeting to discuss the violence in Delhi.

The Congress party has been continuously attacking the central government over the recent events of clashes in Delhi. Congress claims that the situation in Delhi escalated due to the negligence of the central government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the source, it was decided that all the Congress MPs will question the government on the matter in the upcoming session of Parliament.

The meeting took place at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, Gaurav Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma and Ahmed Patel were present.

The Congress has also recently formed a committee to take stock of the affected areas of Delhi, whose members will roam these areas and gather information about the entire matter, after which a report will be prepared and sent to Sonia Gandhi.