Sonia Gandhi Being Treated For Respiratory Infection After Covid: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after being admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, and continues to be under close observation and treatment, the party said today.

Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Rameah said Mrs Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," he said in a statement.

Mr Ramesh, who is the new general secretary in-charge of the party's communications department, said a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," Mr Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the Enforcement Directorate is scheduled on Monday.



