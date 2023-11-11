Song Featuring PM Modi Nominated For Grammy Awards

The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

'Abundance in Millets', a song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been nominated in the best global music performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

PM Modi and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, along with her husband, Gaurav Shah, collaborated on this special song. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

The special song was created to raise awareness of the supergrain as another potential key to minimizing world hunger, read the statement on Falu's website

Other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Alone by Burna Boy, Feel by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.

Sharing the song on X, earlier this year, singer Falu said, "Abundance in Millets" a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger."

The Prime Minister unveiled the album cover of the song "Abundance in Millets" during his four-day visit to the US in June this year.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded Shah for her song 'Abundance in Millets', which raises awareness regarding healthy and environment-friendly millets. Prime Minister Modi also appreciated her for bringing the people of India and the US together through her music.

Falguni bagged the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on April 4, 2022, saying that, to her surprise, PM Modi also extended his best wishes for winning her first-ever Grammy.

