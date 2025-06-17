All 3 Killers Attacked Raja Raghuvanshi, 2 Machetes Were Used: Cops

Raja Raghuvanshi, killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, was attacked by all three men who were friends of his wife's alleged lover, and not one - as was known so far - but two machetes were used in the murder, police have said.

The Meghalaya Police conducted a recreation of the crime scene near the Wei Sawdong falls in the East Khasi Hills district, where Raja was killed on May 23, just 12 days after his wedding in Indore. The body was thrown into a gorge and discovered on June 2.

Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was with him when he was killed, as were three friends - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi - of her lover, Raj Kushwaha, who was an employee in the family business.

On Tuesday, all of the accused, including Sonam, Raj and the three friends, were taken by the special investigation team (SIT) to several places where the couple had spent time, including Mawlakhiat and the Wei Sawdong falls.



"We recreated the entire sequence at the same time as the day of the incident," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said



"We went to the viewpoint where the murder took place and we ascertained what the position of each person was, and how they attacked him (Raja). In fact, they had two separate machetes and both were used. We are looking for the second machete," the officer revealed.



The white shirt worn by one of the accused, Akash, was thrown in the gorge where Raja's body was dumped. Sonam, Mr Syiem said, was the one who gave the signal to the men to begin the attack, and the first blow was inflicted by Vishal, after which Raja fell to the ground.



"She (Sonam) has already confessed to the crime... Today, we recreated the crime scene, where she stood, what her role was, everything has come out today... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there. She destroyed her phone. It was all pre-planned... The three men dumped his body," he said.



The officer added that the killers and Sonam chose Wei Sawdong for the crime as there were no people there, and none of them had been to Meghalaya before.



"Our team is in Indore they are carrying out further investigations. A few more people will also be questioned," he said.