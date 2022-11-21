Son Of Telangana Minister's Former Aide Dies By Suicide

A 23-year-old, Akshay Kumar, was found dead, apparently by suicide, at his sister's residence in Hyderabad's Kondapur area. His father was the former personal assistant of sports and tourism minister Srinivas Goud.

A case was reportedly filed two months ago against Akshay Kumar for allegedly promising 2BHK flats from the state government's welfare scheme in Mahbubnagar, in exchange for kickbacks.

Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh said a case of death by suicide has been filed and the body has been sent for postmortem.