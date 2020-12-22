Somnath Temple In Gujarat To Be Decorated With 1400 Gold Plated Kalash

Somnath Temple: Work underway to make 1,400 gold plated kalash

The Somnath Temple trust in Gujarat is undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 kalash (urn) at the temple. The work to turn the spires of the Somnath Temple golden is expected to be over by the end of 2021.

"We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 kalash of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative," said PK Laheri, a trustee at the Somnath Temple.

"We have also made arrangements for proper lighting here so that the gold plated kalash are visible at night as well. Tourism has been hit here amid the COVID-19 pandemic but usually, 10,000 devotees used to visit the temple from across the world," said Mr Laheri.

The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat.