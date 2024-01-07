Some 'Not Ready To Retire': Ajit Pawar Targets Uncle (Sharad Pawar) Again

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has made it clear again today that he is still upset with his uncle Sharad Pawar, for not sticking to his resolution of stepping down from the top post of the Nationalist Congress Party last year. Without naming Pawar senior, Ajit Pawar today said "some people" do not retire even after reaching a certain age.

"People should stop after reaching a certain age. This tradition has been going on for years,"Ajit Pawar said. "But there are some people who are not ready to listen. They are adamant about their views. People take retirement after 60, some at the age of 65, some at 70 and some at 80. But even after turning 80, this person is not ready to retire," he said.

"What is going on? We are here to work. If we are wrong somewhere let us know. We have so much potential. I have been the Deputy Chief Minister of the state many times. We have made many schemes successful," he added.

In May last year, Sharad Pawar had unexpectedly declared he would retire after differences with a section of his party. "It is time for a new generation to guide the party. I recommend that a committee of NCP members decide on the election of President's post," he had said, his nephew at his side.

But days later, amid consternation and vociferous protests by party workers, he had retracted.

Mr Pawar's method to keep his flock together did not work, though.

Just two months later, in July, Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him had joined the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance government in Maharashtra. He subsequently staked claim to the Nationalist Congress Party's name and poll symbol. The move has been challenged in the Election Commission by Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has since questioned every demand that he step down.

"I have a complaint with you people," he said in December last year.

"You people often comment on my age that I am 84 years old, I am 83 years old, what have you people seen in me till now? I have not become old. I still have so much strength in me. I can straighten some people out," he added.