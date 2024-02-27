'Some Additions': Anand Mahindra Reacts To List Of Indian-Origin CEOs

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

Many Indian-origin executives are currently holding top positions at several tech and non-tech companies and the list keeps growing each day. Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra reacted to a list of Indian-origin CEOs of global companies and also made additions to it.

He reacted to a post by World of Statistics, which had a long list of companies that have Indian-origin people at the topmost position. These include Alphabet with Sundar Pichai heading it. Microsoft, YouTube and Adobe are also on the list with Satya Nadella, Neal Mohan and Shantanu Narayen leading the tech giants.

Ajay Banga, who became the 14th President of the World Bank Group also features on the list and so does Laxman Narasimhan, Ravi Kumar S and Sanjay Mehrotra, Chiefs of Starbucks, Cognizant and Micron Technology respectively. Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel, also features in the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses across the globe.

Other companies include Albertsons, NetApp, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Novartis, Honeywell, Flex, Wayfair, OnlyFans and Motorola Mobility. The list includes "citizens of India, citizens of other countries but born in India, Indian origin, or with Indian parents."

Mr Mahindra reposted the same and wrote, "Some additions: Raj Subramanian of FEDEX, Anjali Sud: CEO of Tubi and Devika Bulchandani: Global CEO of Ogilvy."

Devika Bulchandani: Global CEO of Ogilvy https://t.co/VxLMrDBpNQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 2.7 lakh views and three thousand likes.

