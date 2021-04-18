'SOPs Should Have Been Followed': NITI Aayog On Rallies, Kumbh Amid Covid

The standard operating procedures or SOPs linked to the coronavirus pandemic should have been followed in political rallies in the poll-bound states and the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, senior NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at the NDTV Solutions Summit.

Dr Paul was responding to the criticism that political parties continued organising rallies - where Covid protocols like social distancing and wearing masks were violated - despite an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases triggered by the rapid second wave of infections.

Similar violations of Covid protocols were seen at the mega one-month-long festival that began on April 1 amid concerns that lakhs of people coming from all parts of the country - and then returning - will worsen the already delicate coronavirus situation.