"The success of SFDR propulsion technology is a significant milestone and will pave the way for development of long-range air-to-air missiles in the country," a Defence statement said.

All India | | Updated: February 09, 2019 00:31 IST
Indigenously Developed Missile System Successfully Flight Tested In Odisha

The missile system was guided to high-altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions.


Balasore: 

The second indigenously developed "Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)" propulsion-based missile system was successfully flight tested in Odisha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday.

The ground booster, separation of ground booster and nozzle-less-booster performance were found satisfactory during the trial conducted in the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district, it said.

The missile system was guided to high-altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions and subsequently nozzle-less-booster was ignited.

The SFDR-based missile accelerated to achieve the ramjet Mach number successfully, the statement said.

The trajectory was tracked by telemetry and radar stations till touchdown and all the mission objectives have been met.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO and associated team members for this "stupendous mission". 

