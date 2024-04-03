'Sole Purpose Of Arrest To Humiliate Me': Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Hearing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - arrested last month in the alleged liquor policy scam - lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday, declaring "the sole purpose of the arrest is to humiliate me... to incapacitate me". Arguing for bail before the Delhi High Court, Mr Kejriwal said the ED had arrested him "without any inquiry, statement, or material that could be basis of arrest".

The AAP boss - whose arrest weeks before the Lok Sabha election led to furious protests and claims the ruling BJP is trying to shut down rival parties to ensure a massive victory - accused the agency of preventing him from participating in elections. "Efforts are being made to break the AAP," he said.

Appearing for the Chief Minister, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued the ED "does not have any evidence against Arvind Kejriwal". "While arresting Mr Kejriwal, no attempt was made to take his statement at home... ED should have done this before arresting him," he said.

"'Level playing field' (before an election) is not just a phrase. It is part of 'free and fair elections' which is part of a democratic structure. This case reeks of timing issues," Mr Singhvi began.

"What is this urgency? I am not talking about politics... I am talking about law," he continued, arguing the arrest was meant to "demolish Aam Aadmi Party before first vote is cast".

Mr Singhvi also questioned the ED over the issue of multiple summons to the Chief Minister, particularly after the AAP leader had moved the court to challenge the agency's call.

"... my not responding to summons is a nice point of prejudice... it is a red herring," he said.

"Was there a possibility of Arvind Kejriwal fleeing? Did he try to influence any witness in one-and-a half years? Did he refuse to be questioned?" he asked.

Mr Kejriwal - whom the ED has said is the "kingpin" in the alleged scam - is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail; on Tuesday he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15, after spending over 10 days in the agency's lock-up. The ED did not seek further custody but said his release could hamper its probe.