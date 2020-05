One soldier missing after snow alide in north Sikkim. (Representational)

A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party that had about 17-18 soldiers came under a sudden snow slide in the Lugnak La, north Sikkim area on Thursday, Indian Army said.

All soldiers except one have been rescued. They are safe and sound. Intense search operation is in progress to find the missing soldier.

