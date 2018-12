Another soldier was injured on Wednesday in firing along theLine of Control. (Representational)

A soldier was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Macchil sector today, news agency PTI reported.

Another soldier was injured on Wednesday in firing along the Line of Control in South Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Pakistani Army had violated the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector, news agency IANS reported quoting sources from Defence Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)