Soldier Killed In Blast In Firing Range In Assam

An Army soldier was killed in a blast at Assam's Darrang field firing range. The explosion happened when he was on sentry duty at the range on Monday, the Army said.

Sandeep Kumar was severely injured due to the explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at the range. He was then air-evacuated to the base hospital in Guwahati, where he died of his injuries.

The soldier was from Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.

The Army said it stands "firm with the bereaved family of the soldier".

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts of the incident.