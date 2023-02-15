Soldier Dies Days After Attack By Mob Led By DMK Councillor In Tamil Nadu

Prabhu was attacked by a mob in Tamil Nadu; he died in hospital

A 29-year-old soldier was killed after he was allegedly attacked by a DMK councillor in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district.

The soldier, Prabhu, served in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said there was an argument between the soldier and the DMK councillor, Chinnnasamy, over washing clothes at a public tank. The soldier's brother, Prabhakaran, was also injured in the attack, the police said.

Later, the argument escalated into a full attack with more men joining the DMK councillor in thrashing the two brothers on February 8.

Prabhu was admitted to a hospital, where he died last night.

Six men were arrested on February 9. Three more including the DMK councillor were arrested today.

The mob used logs to attack the soldier, the police said.

"Chinnnasamy and the brothers are relatives too," Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoharan told NDTV.

The ruling DMK is yet to respond.

BJP state Chief Annamalai said, "There is no safety for an army person in his own hometown. People are watching the indifferent Chief Minister who holds the Home portfolio."