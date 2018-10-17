Soldier Arrested in UP's Meerut In Connection With BrahMos Spying Case

An Indian Army personnel has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in connection with the BrahMos spying case. The soldier, part of the Signal Regiment, was picked up days after an engineer at the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited in Maharashtra was arrested by the UP police.

The soldier has spent 10 years in the Army, but he had been under the intelligence unit's radar for the last three months. Sources says he was revealing crucial information to Pakistan.

Nishant Agrawal, the arrested BrahMos Aerospace engineer, had reportedly been interacting with two Islamabad-based Facebook accounts, the UP police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said. The UP police said that Mr Agrawal was in touch with Pakistan's intelligence operatives through these accounts.

The investigation into the espionage case led to the soldier's arrest today, UP police said.

More details are awaited.