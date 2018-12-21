Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case Verdict Likely Today: 10 Points

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster was killed in Ahmedabad
Mumbai: A court in Mumbai is expected to decide today whether alleged gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in fake encounters more than a dozen years ago. Twenty-two people, mostly police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, are accused in the cases, which triggered a political storm and continued to make headlines years later. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which probed the case, said the murders were a result of conspiracy for political and financial gains. Of the 38 people charged, 16 people - including BJP chief Amit Shah, former top cop DG Vanzara and other police officers -- were discharged. Ninety-two prosecution witnesses had turned hostile.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story:
The Gujarat police claimed that Sohrabuddin Sheikh was killed in an encounter in November 2005. He was linked with terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and was allegedly conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the police said.
The CBI said Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster, his wife Kausar Bi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati were abducted by Gujarat police from a bus when they were on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad in November 22, 2005.
Four days later, Sohrabuddin was killed near Ahmedabad, the CBI said. Kausar Bi, who had allegedly disappeared, was taken to a village in Banaskantha district, raped and murdered on November 29, the agency said.
On December 27, 2006, Tulsiram Prajapati was shot dead by Gujarat and Rajasthan police near Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border, the CBI said.
The police claimed Tulsiram Prajapati had tried to escape while being taken from Ahmedabad to Rajasthan after a court case hearing. He was killed when the police opened fire in an attempt to stop him.
Among others discharged in the Sohrabuddin case are Gujarat police officer Abhay Chudasama, former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, former Gujarat police chief PC Pande and senior police officer Geeta Johri. On the current list of accused are junior-level police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan.
BJP president Amit Shah, who was also named in the case, was discharged. The court found him innocent and said his name was included in the inquiry for political reasons.
During the trial, CBI counsel BP Raju admitted to "lacunae" in the investigation as the case was transferred to the agency five years after the events -- in 2010.
In September 2012, the politically-sensitive trial was shifted from Gujarat to Mumbai by the Supreme Court.
A prosecution witness, Azam Khan, has claimed that Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram Prajapati were involved in other major crimes, including the murder of the state's former home minister Haren Pandya in March 2003.