Sohrabuddin Sheikh Encounter Case Verdict Likely Today: 10 Points

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai is expected to decide today whether alleged gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in fake encounters more than a dozen years ago. Twenty-two people, mostly police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, are accused in the cases, which triggered a political storm and continued to make headlines years later. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which probed the case, said the murders were a result of conspiracy for political and financial gains. Of the 38 people charged, 16 people - including BJP chief Amit Shah, former top cop DG Vanzara and other police officers -- were discharged. Ninety-two prosecution witnesses had turned hostile.