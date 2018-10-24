"CBI Has Now Become BJP Bureau of Investigation": Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday renamed the central investigation agency as the "BJP Bureau of Investigation".

All India | | Updated: October 24, 2018 14:01 IST
'CBI Has Now Become BJP Bureau of Investigation': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee's comment comes in the backdrop of the ongoing CBI controversy. (File)

Kolkata: 

Commenting on the ongoing CBI controversy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday renamed the central investigation agency as the "BJP Bureau of Investigation".

"CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) -- very unfortunate!" CM Banerjee tweeted.

The Narendra Modi government today asked CBI Director Alok Verma to go on leave as his rift with Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations.

The Centre also directed Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao to "look after the duties and functions of the CBI Director".

