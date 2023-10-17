Snowfall In Kashmir Signals Early Winter In The Valley

The change in weather conditions has impacted farmers who are in the middle of harvesting.

Health resorts and the higher reaches of Kashmir have received snowfall, signaling the early arrival of winter in the valley. As cold winds have swept across the region, the temperature has fallen several degrees below normal.

The snowfall blocked several roads, and efforts are underway to clear the snow and restore traffic on these roads.

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for more than 14 hours before it was partially restored this afternoon. According to J&K Traffic Police, the highway, which is the only road link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed due to landslides at multiple locations.

The Mughal Road, which connects Shopian in South Kashmir with the Poonch and Rajouri regions, was closed on Monday due to snowfall at Pir Ki Gali.

The Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Ladakh Highway has also received snowfall. Snow clearance machines were seen clearing the snow from the strategic road link.

The popular health resorts of Gulmarg and Sonmarg also received snowfall. Around half a foot of snow was accumulated at Sonmarg this morning.

After snowfall on both sides of the Pirpanjal Mountains, woolens and heating gadgets are back to cope with the unusual October cold.

The meteorological department has said that the weather is expected to improve by this evening.