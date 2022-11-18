The 'Changing Colours Of Political Defectors' Explained By Shashi Tharoor

The video shared by Shashi Tharoor has garnered more than 72k views on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has shared a video of a chameleon to demonstrate how often politicians tend to change their political affiliations.

The short video features a chameleon climbing a stick made by joining together a set of different coloured pencils in a row. As the reptile makes its way up, it keeps changing its colour to match that of the pencil.

Taking a swipe at turncoats, the politician wrote, “The changing colours of political defectors in India, brilliantly illustrated by this actual chameleon! Snollygosters' role mode.”

The video has garnered more than 72k views on Twitter and drew amusing reactions.

One user joked, “Translation option should be there to translate into understandable English...,” referring to the English jargon that Mr Tharoor is known for using.

Some were intrigued to watch the chameleon display its unique ability to change colours.

“I've never seen a chameleon from such close quarters! Look at the feet and the way it clasps and climbs up. Amazing,” a comment read.

One user joked, “A politician who changes their colours by shifting themself to new pastures may be called a polmeleon.”

This person, meanwhile, urged, “Sir please don't compare this beauty of nature with the corrupt politicians.”

“This is called survival, Sir. The universal law of nature, and not what we call changing colours...Just need to see a little bit deeper rather than focusing on just a 5 mm thick skin..” a user wrote.

Some shared their opinion with Mr Tharoor and denounced defection in politics.

Another added, “I would still trust a person who changes party but doesn't change ideology rather than the other way around.”

One suggested that flocking from one political party to another isn't something new.

“Not just politicians, every animal especially humans do this when it comes to personal benefits. I think it's natural,” a person wrote.

