Snake Rescued From Bombay High Court Judge's Chamber

A snake has been rescued from the chamber of Justice N R Borkar of the Bombay High Court this morning. It is not known if the snake was venomous. There were not many people at the premises as the court is functioning in a hybrid manner, meaning a few cases are heard virtually and some require physical presence.

In the picture, a rescuer was seen holding the snake in his hand outside the chamber as several people, including court officials, surrounded him and clicked photographs.

The Bombay High Court shifted to a “hybrid” mode of hearing earlier this month in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Hearing in the hybrid mode mostly takes place virtually, but lawyers are permitted to argue their cases in person in the courtroom. However, litigants are only allowed to enter the premises if they are asked to remain present. Many courts across the country began hearing cases virtually or in hybrid mode after the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to reopen schools in Maharashtra from January 24 for all classes.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai on Wednesday reported 6,032 new cases of COVID-19. This is 117 less as compared to the previous day.